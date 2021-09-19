New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $366,000 Stock Position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,964,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after buying an additional 379,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 246,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after acquiring an additional 52,764 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at $10,115,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.91.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $234.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NESR has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

