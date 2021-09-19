New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 31,515 Shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,515 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of PAVmed worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PAVmed by 135.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PAVmed by 91.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 497,040 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in PAVmed in the first quarter worth $1,935,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PAVmed in the first quarter worth $1,713,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PAVmed by 66.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 667,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 267,165 shares in the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAVM stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.03 million, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70. PAVmed Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $8.62.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAVM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

