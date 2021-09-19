New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 9,900 Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $1,203,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $12,260,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ CSSE opened at $25.77 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.89% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%. The company had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.