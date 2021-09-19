New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires New Stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 433.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 25.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DBS Vickers downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ LX opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

