Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,522,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $4,901,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $1,463,000. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $1,104,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $35.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $994.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 38.74%. Analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.02%.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

