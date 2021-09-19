Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) by 333.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,888 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BATT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $885,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $584,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $167,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA BATT opened at $17.49 on Friday. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $19.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78.

