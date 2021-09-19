Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 9,604 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 56,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven Ledbetter purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $49,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE SHLX opened at $11.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHLX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

