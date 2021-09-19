Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 8,188 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 5,904.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,477,000 after acquiring an additional 27,122,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 346.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,584 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5,238,709.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,732,000 after buying an additional 4,872,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 553.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,243,000 after buying an additional 3,403,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1,280.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,314,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,284,000 after buying an additional 3,074,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

DISCK stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

