Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Huntsman by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Huntsman by 713.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.53%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.21.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

