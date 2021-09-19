Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKL. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,691,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after buying an additional 23,380 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 187.9% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 23,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 130.8% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 17,756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKL stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $177.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.62.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

