Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.78%.

GTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Getty Realty Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.