KeyCorp Raises California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target to $47.00

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of CRC opened at $43.00 on Thursday. California Resources has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $44.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 63,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $2,088,435.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,693,001 shares of company stock worth $130,877,041 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in California Resources by 2,062.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in California Resources by 5,534.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

