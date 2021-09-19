Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $46.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.72.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $33.05 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after buying an additional 15,067,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,854,963,000 after buying an additional 14,464,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after buying an additional 3,948,847 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,599,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,692,205,000 after buying an additional 1,301,128 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,513,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $870,890,000 after buying an additional 969,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

