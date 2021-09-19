AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of AGFS opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $111.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $3.09.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. Equities analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 305.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 30,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

