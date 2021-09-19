Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.