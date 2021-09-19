NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) & QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Head to Head Analysis

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get QuickLogic alerts:

This table compares QuickLogic and NVIDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic -93.15% -73.38% -26.75% NVIDIA 32.33% 40.88% 23.58%

This table compares QuickLogic and NVIDIA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic $8.63 million 7.98 -$11.15 million ($1.06) -5.63 NVIDIA $16.68 billion 32.73 $4.33 billion $2.06 106.31

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for QuickLogic and NVIDIA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic 0 0 1 0 3.00 NVIDIA 1 2 27 1 2.90

QuickLogic currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.00%. NVIDIA has a consensus price target of $215.84, indicating a potential downside of 1.44%. Given QuickLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than NVIDIA.

Volatility and Risk

QuickLogic has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVIDIA has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.0% of QuickLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of NVIDIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of QuickLogic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of NVIDIA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NVIDIA beats QuickLogic on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products. The company was founded by John M. Birkner, Andrew K. Chan, and Hua-Thye Chua in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The Tegra Processor segment integrates an entire computer onto a single chip, and incorporates GPUs and multi-core CPUs to drive supercomputing for autonomous robots, drones, and cars, as well as for consoles and mobile gaming and entertainment devices. The All Other segment refers to the stock-based compensation expense, corporate infrastructure and support costs, acquisition-related costs, legal settlement costs, and other non-recurring charges. The company was founded by Jen Hsun Huang, Chris A. Malachowsky, and Curtis R. Priem in January 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.