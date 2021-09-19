Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Cabot for the fourth quarter have been stable over the past month. It is committed to boost its specialty compounds business globally. The company has expanded its global footprint in black masterbatch and compounds. Cabot will also gain from the carbon black plant buyout in China. The acquisition will support its growth objectives and broaden its capabilities. The buyout will enable the company to meet the growing demand for rubber and specialty carbons products. It is also witnessing continued strong demand in Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals units driven by higher volumes. However, it faces headwind from the softness in mercury removal applications. Higher raw material costs are also likely to hurt margins. Costs related to maintenance and plant outage may also impact fourth-quarter results.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.89.

Shares of CBT opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. Cabot has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabot will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

