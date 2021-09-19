Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Piper Sandler

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

VLO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.71.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Valero Energy by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Valero Energy by 685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 50,067 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Valero Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

