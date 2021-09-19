Barclays Boosts Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target to $80.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.12.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.