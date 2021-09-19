OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CLSA dropped their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.07.

NYSE OCFT opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.33.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,650.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,723,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,771,000 after buying an additional 4,453,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,981,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,860,000 after buying an additional 2,357,029 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,993,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,249,000 after buying an additional 2,055,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 428.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after buying an additional 1,722,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

