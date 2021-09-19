Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Up 104.2% in August

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, a growth of 104.2% from the August 15th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PGJ opened at $44.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.09. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $85.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGJ. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.