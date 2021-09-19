First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Up 107.0% in August

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 107.0% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE:FGB opened at $4.01 on Friday. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
See Also: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.