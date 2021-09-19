First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Up 107.0% in August

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 107.0% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:FGB opened at $4.01 on Friday. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11.

Get First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGB. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $246,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 51.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,129 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 53,199 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 211.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the period.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.