Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Update

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 580,000 shares, a growth of 110.4% from the August 15th total of 275,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of Man Wah stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. Man Wah has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

