$48.15 Million in Sales Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will post $48.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $49.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $47.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $197.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.60 million to $201.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $182.45 million, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $184.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $48.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, CEO Charles N. Funk bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.06. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

