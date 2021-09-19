Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $335.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTNT. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $236.19.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $299.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $322.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.07 and its 200 day moving average is $237.78.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $728,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,226,000 after acquiring an additional 27,317 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $1,728,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Fortinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

