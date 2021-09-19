Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target upped by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CROX. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.78.

Shares of CROX opened at $155.18 on Wednesday. Crocs has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $161.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The business had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,345,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,373. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Crocs by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Crocs by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

