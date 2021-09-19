Barclays Boosts DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $95.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DOCN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.60.

DOCN opened at $82.21 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.36.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $10,972,223.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 25,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $1,373,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,783 shares of company stock worth $16,736,459.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 306.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 34.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

