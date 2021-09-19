Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $189.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Keysight is benefiting from a strong portfolio. The company is well-positioned to gain from solid demand for semiconductor measurement solutions, as semiconductor companies are increasingly developing chips based on next-generation process technologies. Accelerated 5G deployments, 6G-related research applications and higher investments in 400G/ 800G ethernet for data centers bode well. The company is also expected to benefit from investments in defense technology modernization across all main regions. Nevertheless, coronavirus crisis-induced supply chain disruptions, forex volatility due to sizeable international exposure and increasing operating expenses are major concerns. Further, uncertainties related to the trade war with China are likely to remain an overhang. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $177.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $95.44 and a 1-year high of $182.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.60.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,976,000 after buying an additional 50,205 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 680,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,034,000 after buying an additional 30,998 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,280,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,471.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 78,811 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

