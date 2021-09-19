Morgan Stanley Cuts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $83.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

PNW stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 67,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

