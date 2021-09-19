Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CSCO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.52.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 26,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 663,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,300,000 after acquiring an additional 53,253 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.