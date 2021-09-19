Societe Generale Increases Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $365.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Societe Generale’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s current price.
LIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.
NYSE:LIN opened at $309.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.87. Linde has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $317.03.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Linde
Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
