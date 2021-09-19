Societe Generale Increases Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $365.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Societe Generale’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s current price.

LIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE:LIN opened at $309.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.87. Linde has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Linde will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.