Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Lowered to $73.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

SR stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.24. Spire has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Spire by 733.3% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 41.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spire by 37.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Spire by 161.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the second quarter worth about $74,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

