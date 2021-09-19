FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.96% from the company’s previous close.

FE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $36.73 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.16.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,126,000 after purchasing an additional 342,835 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,147,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,926,000 after purchasing an additional 191,875 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,709.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 134,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 127,455 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

