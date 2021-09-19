Barclays Increases Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target to $90.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

APPN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist dropped their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.86.

Appian stock opened at $101.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.70 and a beta of 1.72. Appian has a 52 week low of $54.53 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.86.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

