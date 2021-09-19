Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

DOMA opened at $8.64 on Friday. Doma has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.65.

Doma Company Profile

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

