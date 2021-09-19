Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
DOMA opened at $8.64 on Friday. Doma has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.
Doma Company Profile
Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.
Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.