ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $140.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $110.69 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 571.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,198 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the period. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

