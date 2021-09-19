Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as C$12.80 and last traded at C$12.94, with a volume of 112673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.98.

Specifically, Senior Officer Christopher Neil Akehurst Taylor sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.45, for a total transaction of C$650,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,011,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,616,680.75.

The company has a market cap of C$754.19 million and a P/E ratio of -125.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Bear Resources Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

