Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brambles Limited provides reusable pallets, crates and containers pooling solutions to the fresh food, consumer goods, general manufacturing, automotive, aviation and chemical sectors. The Company offers its products under the CHEP and IFCO brands. It also provides information management services. Brambles Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Brambles stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.96. Brambles has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $19.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4064 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Brambles’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

