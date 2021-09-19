American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $169.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.72.

AXP stock opened at $163.92 on Thursday. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.66. The firm has a market cap of $130.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

