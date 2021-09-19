American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $169.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.72.
AXP stock opened at $163.92 on Thursday. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.66. The firm has a market cap of $130.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.
In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About American Express
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
