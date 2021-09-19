Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.95.

Shares of ALB opened at $226.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $253.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.83.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 26.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 98.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 185.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 83,273 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 20.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

