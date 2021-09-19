Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSEMKT MTA opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

