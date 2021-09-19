Contrasting Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) & PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC)

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) and PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kazia Therapeutics and PureTech Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics $710,000.00 197.72 -$8.37 million ($1.30) -8.33 PureTech Health $11.77 million 120.04 $5.99 million $0.02 2,465.50

PureTech Health has higher revenue and earnings than Kazia Therapeutics. Kazia Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PureTech Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kazia Therapeutics and PureTech Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 PureTech Health 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kazia Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.97%. PureTech Health has a consensus target price of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.07%. Given Kazia Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kazia Therapeutics is more favorable than PureTech Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of PureTech Health shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kazia Therapeutics and PureTech Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A PureTech Health N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PureTech Health beats Kazia Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical drug research and development. Its pipeline includes two clinical-stage drug development candidates such as GDC-0084, and Cantrixil. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions. It also provides hematopoietic stem cell based therapies to treat hematological malignancies; a voice-based technology platform to measure health when a person speaks; and a technology platform for the oral delivery of biologics, vaccines, and other drugs. In addition, the company is developing LYT-100, an oral small molecule drug candidate to treat lymphedema, and other lymphatic flow disorders; LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody to target galectin-9; LYT-210, a IgG1 monoclonal antibody; Glyph, a synthetic lymphatic targeting chemistry platform; milk exosome-based technology to enable the oral administration of macromolecule therapeutic payloads; and meningeal lymphatics platform to treat Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. PureTech Health plc has collaboration and license agreements with Boehringer Ingelheim International GMBH; Roche Holding AG; Eli Lilly and Company; Imbrium Therapeutics L.P.; and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

