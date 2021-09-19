Zacks Investment Research Lowers E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Get E.On alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EONGY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of E.On from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. E.On has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $13.50.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Equities analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E.On (EONGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.