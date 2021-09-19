Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) PT Lowered to C$50.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

LIFZF opened at $31.05 on Thursday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of $18.13 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

