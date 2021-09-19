OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OMVKY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $58.04 on Thursday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $64.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.08.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

