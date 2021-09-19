Short Interest in Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Expands By 62.3%

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 536,700 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the August 15th total of 330,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of Capstone Companies stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.50 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -2.09. Capstone Companies has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80.
Capstone Companies Company Profile
