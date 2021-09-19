Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the August 15th total of 172,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,213.0 days.

Shares of CGEAF stock opened at $90.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.94. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of $69.98 and a 1 year high of $98.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on CGEAF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

