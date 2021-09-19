Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CHYHY opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $28.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHYHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.54.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

