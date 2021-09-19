MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Trading Up 4.3%

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) shares were up 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.76. Approximately 24,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 792,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDXG shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $688.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 31.30%. Equities analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 430,086 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at $550,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 280,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 101,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at $250,000. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

