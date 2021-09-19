Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) traded down 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.65. 405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 222,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.74.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.53). On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Therapeutics news, Director Eli Casdin bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

